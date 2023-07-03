Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

