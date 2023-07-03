Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMY opened at $63.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.