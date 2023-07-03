CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,163 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $51,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

About CVS Health



CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

