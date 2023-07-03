Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,560 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 2.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $71,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

