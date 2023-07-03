DnB Asset Management AS Sells 53,808 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,808 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in State Street by 3,005.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,484,000 after purchasing an additional 679,772 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

