Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $68.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $68,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

