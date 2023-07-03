Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 3.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,507,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 112,794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

