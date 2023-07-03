Evensky & Katz LLC Has $8.89 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.71 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average of $408.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.