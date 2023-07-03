Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

