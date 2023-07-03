Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

