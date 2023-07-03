Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 9,339 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,412.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

