Accel Wealth Management Has $44,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 254.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $264.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.61 and a 200-day moving average of $249.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

