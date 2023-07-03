iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s 7th Largest Position

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $445.71 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.89.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

