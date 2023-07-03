Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $378.50 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.02. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- Try These 2 Stocks to Play the Wheat Rally
- Will Consumer Discretionary Continue Defying The Doubters In Q3?
- Freyr Battery Powers Up After Successful Tests, NYSE Presentation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.