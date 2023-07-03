Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $378.50 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.02. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

