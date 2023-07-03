PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.22 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.24.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

