Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.66. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $11.70-$12.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.71.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.13 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.73.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 96,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,840,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

