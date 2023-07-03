Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Wedbush

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on STZ. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.19.

NYSE STZ opened at $246.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.73.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $104,286,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

