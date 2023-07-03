Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $811,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13,706.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 287,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 285,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $117.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

