Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $31.85 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,144 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.