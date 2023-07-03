Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $36.68 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.