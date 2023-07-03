WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $8.18 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,994,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.