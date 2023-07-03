WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

