Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $173.42 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.