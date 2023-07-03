High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.72 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $203.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.