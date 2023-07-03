Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.6% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $286.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.43.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

