Flagstone Financial Management Buys 12,871 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flagstone Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 146,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,506 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

