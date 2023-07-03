SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average of $408.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

