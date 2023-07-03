Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after buying an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $145.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.28.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

