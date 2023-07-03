Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $185.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

