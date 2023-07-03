Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,616 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.