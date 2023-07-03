Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.48 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $238.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

