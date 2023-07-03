Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 125 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $237.48 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.31 and a 200-day moving average of $223.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

