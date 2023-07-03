Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 209 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 39,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

NYSE V opened at $237.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.95. The company has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $238.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.