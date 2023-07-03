Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $204.62 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

