Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,808 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

ABT opened at $109.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

