Oak Harvest Investment Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.91 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.26, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

