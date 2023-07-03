BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,504 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,749,000 after purchasing an additional 225,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,900,000 after buying an additional 282,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,616,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

