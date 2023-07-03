Oak Harvest Investment Services Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAT opened at $246.05 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

