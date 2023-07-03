Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Shares of COP stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

