104,060 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.91 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a PE ratio of 495.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.32.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.