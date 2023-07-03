SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,406 shares of company stock worth $18,200,490 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of EW opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.