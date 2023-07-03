DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,797 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $246.05 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

