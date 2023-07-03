Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 300 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $144.54 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

