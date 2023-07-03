Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 15.5% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $310.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.81. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

