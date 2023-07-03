Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 193 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $310.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

