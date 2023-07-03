CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,838 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.79 and a 200-day moving average of $302.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.