Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 11.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 35,118.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,153,988 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $228,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $369.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.