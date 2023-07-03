Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 6.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $51,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $369.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.77. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

