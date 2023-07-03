The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Lifted by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.