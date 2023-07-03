Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 34,605 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,605 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

